AFC North opponents match up when the Cleveland Browns (1-0) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) square off on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.

As the Browns prepare for this matchup against the Steelers, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Browns vs. Steelers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Browns 2.5 38.5 -140 +115

Browns vs. Steelers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland Browns

In 13 games last season, the Browns and their opponents scored more than 38.5 total points.

Cleveland's matchups last season had an average point total of 43.2, 4.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Browns were 7-9-0 against the spread last year.

The Browns won three of the seven games they were the moneyline favorite last season (42.9%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Cleveland had a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games).

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers combined with their opponent to score more than 38.5 points in nine of 17 games last season.

Pittsburgh had a 40.5-point average over/under in its contests last year, two more points than the total for this game.

The Steelers covered the spread 10 times in 17 games last year.

Last season, the Steelers won five out of the 11 games, or 45.5%, in which they were the underdog.

Pittsburgh had a record of 3-6 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

Browns vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Browns 21.2 18 22.4 20 43.2 13 Steelers 18.1 26 20.4 10 40.5 9

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 40.4 45.7 Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 21.9 25.1 ATS Record 7-9-0 3-4-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-8-1 4-3-1 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-4 2-3 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-6 2-1 2-5

Steelers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.5 40.1 40.8 Implied Team Total AVG 22.7 22 23.3 ATS Record 10-6-1 4-3-1 6-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 3-5-0 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 1-2 4-4

