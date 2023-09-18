The New Orleans Saints (1-0) and the Carolina Panthers (0-1) square off on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium in a clash of NFC South foes.

Saints vs. Panthers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 3 39.5 -165 +140

Saints vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans Saints

In seven games last season, the Saints and their opponents scored more than 39.5 combined points.

The average point total in New Orleans' contests last season was 42.2, 2.7 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Saints were 6-10-0 against the spread last year.

The Saints finished with a 4-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 66.7% of those games).

New Orleans had a 3-1 record last year (winning 75% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

Carolina Panthers

Carolina played 10 games last season that ended with a combined score over 39.5 points.

Carolina's matchups last year had a 41.2-point average over/under, 1.7 more points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Panthers were 8-8-0 last season.

Last season, the Panthers were the underdog 13 times and won seven, or 53.8%, of those games.

Carolina had a record of 3-6, a 33.3% win rate, when it was set as an underdog of +140 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Saints vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Saints 19.4 22 20.3 9 42.2 7 Panthers 20.4 20 22.0 19 41.2 10

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.2 43.6 40.7 Implied Team Total AVG 22.9 23.4 22.1 ATS Record 6-10-0 4-5-0 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 6-11-0 4-5-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 3-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-8 1-4 2-4

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.2 40.4 42.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.1 22.0 24.1 ATS Record 8-8-0 4-4-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 4-5-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-4 0-3 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 7-6 5-1 2-5

