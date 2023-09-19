Kyle Tucker will lead the charge for the Houston Astros (84-67) on Tuesday, September 19, when they clash with Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (94-56) at Minute Maid Park at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Orioles (+125). The game's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (11-11, 4.67 ERA) vs Kyle Gibson - BAL (14-9, 4.98 ERA)

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Orioles Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -155 +125 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 106 games this season and won 58 (54.7%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Astros have a 33-20 record (winning 62.3% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Astros have a 4-6 record from the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Orioles have come away with 39 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Orioles have won 11 of 18 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Baltimore and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +550 2nd 1st Win AL West -300 - 1st

