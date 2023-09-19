MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Tuesday, September 19
As we approach Tuesday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable pitchers for each contest. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Giants (Alex Cobb) against the Diamondbacks (Zac Gallen).
Read on to find the probable starters for every contest on the docket for September 19.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Mets at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Joey Lucchesi (3-0) to the hill as they face the Marlins, who will look to Braxton Garrett (9-6) when the clubs face off on Tuesday.
|NYM: Lucchesi
|MIA: Garrett
|7 (35 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (149.2 IP)
|2.83
|ERA
|3.67
|6.2
|K/9
|8.8
For a full report of the Lucchesi vs Garrett matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Mets at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -155
- NYM Odds to Win: +130
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Mets at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Twins at Reds Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Kenta Maeda (5-7) to the mound as they play the Reds, who will counter with Fernando Cruz (0-1) when the teams play on Tuesday.
|MIN: Maeda
|CIN: Cruz
|19 (96 IP)
|Games/IP
|53 (60 IP)
|4.50
|ERA
|4.05
|9.7
|K/9
|13.2
For a full preview of the Maeda vs Cruz matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Twins at Reds
- MIN Odds to Win: -130
- CIN Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Angels at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (7-13) to the bump as they play the Rays, who will look to Taj Bradley (5-7) when the teams meet Tuesday.
|LAA: Sandoval
|TB: Bradley
|26 (136.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (90.2 IP)
|4.68
|ERA
|5.46
|7.8
|K/9
|11.7
For a full preview of the Sandoval vs Bradley matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Angels at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -225
- LAA Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Angels at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
White Sox at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Jose Urena (0-6) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will counter with Jackson Rutledge (0-1) when the clubs play on Tuesday.
|CHW: Urena
|WSH: Rutledge
|7 (28.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (3.2 IP)
|8.48
|ERA
|17.18
|6.3
|K/9
|4.9
For a full preview of the Urena vs Rutledge matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Nationals
- WSH Odds to Win: -115
- CHW Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Blue Jays at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (9-6) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt (9-8) when the teams meet Tuesday.
|TOR: Kikuchi
|NYY: Schmidt
|29 (153.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (146 IP)
|3.81
|ERA
|4.56
|9.5
|K/9
|8.8
For a full breakdown of the Kikuchi vs Schmidt matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -110
- TOR Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Phillies at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (2-4) to the bump as they play the Braves, who will look to Spencer Strider (17-5) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.
|PHI: Sanchez
|ATL: Strider
|16 (87.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (169 IP)
|3.40
|ERA
|3.78
|8.6
|K/9
|13.8
For a full breakdown of the Sanchez vs Strider matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -225
- PHI Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Guardians at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (7-7) to the mound as they face the Royals, who will give the start to Steven Cruz (0-0) when the clubs play on Tuesday.
|CLE: Allen
|KC: Cruz
|23 (122.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (7 IP)
|3.60
|ERA
|5.14
|8.7
|K/9
|11.6
For a full report of the Allen vs Cruz matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Royals
- CLE Odds to Win: -160
- KC Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Royals
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Pirates at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Javier Assad (3-3) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.
|PIT: TBD
|CHC: Assad
|-
|Games/IP
|27 (95.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.10
|-
|K/9
|6.7
For a full report of the TBD vs Assad matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -165
- PIT Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Cubs
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Brewers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Trevor Megill (1-0) to the hill as they play the Cardinals, who will look to Drew Rom (1-2) when the clubs play on Tuesday.
|MIL: Megill
|STL: Rom
|28 (31.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (22.2 IP)
|3.13
|ERA
|5.96
|13.6
|K/9
|7.1
For a full report of the Megill vs Rom matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Cardinals
- MIL Odds to Win: -115
- STL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Red Sox at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (5-9) to the mound as they face the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) when the teams face off on Tuesday.
|BOS: Houck
|TEX: Eovaldi
|18 (93 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (130.2 IP)
|4.94
|ERA
|2.96
|8.4
|K/9
|8.1
For a full report of the Houck vs Eovaldi matchup click here.
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -160
- BOS Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Orioles at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (14-9) to the mound as they face the Astros, who will give the start to Hunter Brown (11-11) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.
|BAL: Gibson
|HOU: Brown
|30 (175.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (146.1 IP)
|4.98
|ERA
|4.67
|7.4
|K/9
|10.4
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -155
- BAL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rockies at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Ryan Feltner (2-3) to the hill as they play the Padres, who will hand the ball to Blake Snell (14-9) when the teams face off on Tuesday.
|COL: Feltner
|SD: Snell
|8 (35.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (167 IP)
|5.86
|ERA
|2.48
|8.4
|K/9
|11.7
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -275
- COL Odds to Win: +230
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Giants at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Cobb (7-6) to the bump as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Gallen (15-8) when the teams face off on Tuesday.
|SF: Cobb
|ARI: Gallen
|27 (149.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|31 (192.2 IP)
|3.62
|ERA
|3.50
|7.8
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Giants at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -155
- SF Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Giants at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mariners at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (13-7) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will hand the ball to Paul Blackburn (4-5) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.
|SEA: Castillo
|OAK: Blackburn
|30 (181.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (95.2 IP)
|3.13
|ERA
|4.33
|9.9
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Athletics
- SEA Odds to Win: -225
- OAK Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Tigers at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Reese Olson (4-7) to the bump as they take on the Dodgers, who will give the start to Lance Lynn (12-11) when the teams face off Tuesday.
|DET: Olson
|LAD: Lynn
|19 (92 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (171.2 IP)
|4.30
|ERA
|5.92
|8.9
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -250
- DET Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
