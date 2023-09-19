Rafael Devers sits at 98 RBI, and will try to notch his 100th when the Boston Red Sox (75-76) take on the Texas Rangers (82-68) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (5-9) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (11-4, 2.96 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (5-9, 4.94 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

The Rangers will send Eovaldi (11-4) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with an ERA of 2.96, a 2.95 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.087.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 22 starts this season.

Eovaldi has 19 starts of five or more innings this season in 22 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

He has made 22 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox have scored 740 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB. They are batting .261 for the campaign with 176 home runs, 16th in the league.

The Red Sox have gone 5-for-20 with two doubles and four RBI in 5 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck (5-9 with a 4.94 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.94, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.

Houck has collected four quality starts this year.

Houck is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 18 outings this season.

