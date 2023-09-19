Heading into Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Dream (19-21), the Dallas Wings (22-18) currently are monitoring two players on the injury report. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, September 19 at College Park Center.

Last time out, the Wings bested the Dream 94-82 on Friday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nia Coffey Out Hand 6.9 4.8 1.5 Asia Durr Out Knee 4.8 1.1 0.7

Wings vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally posts 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. Defensively, she averages 1.8 steals (third in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Natasha Howard is tops on her team in rebounds per contest (8), and also averages 16.5 points and 2.6 assists. Defensively, she puts up 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Teaira McCowan averages 11.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, she delivers 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Crystal Dangerfield puts up 8.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, she posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Wings vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -6.5 170.5

