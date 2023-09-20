The Texas Rangers will look to Corey Seager for continued success at the plate when they take on Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth-best in baseball with 211 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in MLB, slugging .453.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.265).

Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.5 runs per game (826 total runs).

The Rangers rank third in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 17 average in baseball.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

Texas' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.271).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 3.87 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Gray has registered 11 quality starts this year.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in a game 21 times this season entering this outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Guardians L 12-3 Away Jon Gray Lucas Giolito 9/16/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Away Dane Dunning Tanner Bibee 9/17/2023 Guardians L 9-2 Away Cody Bradford Gavin Williams 9/18/2023 Red Sox L 4-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Kutter Crawford 9/19/2023 Red Sox W 6-4 Home Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Houck 9/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Jon Gray Brayan Bello 9/22/2023 Mariners - Home Dane Dunning Bryce Miller 9/23/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert 9/24/2023 Mariners - Home Jordan Montgomery Bryan Woo 9/25/2023 Angels - Away Nathan Eovaldi - 9/26/2023 Angels - Away Jon Gray Griffin Canning

