Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Denton County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Denton County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
The Colony High School at Billy Ryan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Little Elm High School at Guyer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Denton, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Marcus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flower Mound High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creekview High School at Lake Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Corinth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bridgeport High School at Aubrey High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
