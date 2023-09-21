Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fort Bend County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Fort Bend County, Texas, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Ridge Point High School at Dulles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fulshear High School at Terry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Austin High School - Fort Bend at Elkins High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friendswood High School at Foster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stafford High School at Needville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Needville, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 25
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bush High School - Fort Bend at Hightower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg at Rudder High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Travis High School - Fort Bend at George Ranch High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 23
- Location: Richmond, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
