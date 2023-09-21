Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Galveston County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

High Island High School at Bellville Faith Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Bellville, TX

Bellville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Clear Brook High School at Clear Falls High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 22

6:55 PM CT on September 22 Location: League City, TX

League City, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friendswood High School at Foster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Dickinson High School at Clear Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Webster, TX

Webster, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Brazos Christian School at Bay Area Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: League City, TX

League City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Dayton High School at Santa Fe High School