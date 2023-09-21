There is high school football competition in Harris County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.

    • Harris County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Stratford High School - Stratford at Cypress Fairbanks High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bridgeland High School at Langham Creek High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Cypress, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cypress Ridge High School at Northbrook High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 17
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tomball High School at Klein High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Klein, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Atascocita High School at Kingwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Humble, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 21
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dwight D Eisenhower High School at Dekaney High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Spring, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 14
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tompkins High School at Seven Lakes High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Katy, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Cinco Ranch High School at Morton Ranch High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Katy, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 19
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Memorial High School - Houston at Cypress Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Klein Cain High School at Tomball Memorial High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Tomball, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Summer Creek High School at Westbrook High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Beaumont, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cypress Falls High School at Cypress Lakes High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Cypress, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kipp Sunnyside High School at Rosehill Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Tomball, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Spring High School at Westfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Spring, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hastings High School at Dawson High School - Pearland

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 23
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Klein Forest High School at Waller High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Waller, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. John's School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Frisco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    La Porte High School at Barbers Hill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Allen, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. John's School at Lutheran South Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    C E King High School at Humble High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Humble, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 21
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Willis High School at Grand Oaks High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Shenandoah, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jersey Village High School at Spring Woods High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 17
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mayde Creek High School at Katy High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Katy, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 19
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Willowridge High School - Fort Bend at Nederland High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Magnolia, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Dunne Catholic School at St Pius X High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hargrave High School at Columbus High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Columbus, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    The Emery/Weiner School at Chester High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 23
    • Location: Chester, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

