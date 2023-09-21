Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kendall County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Kendall County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Kendall County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School at Hays High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Abilene, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Boerne High School at Salado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Salado, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Paul Catholic School at Geneva School Of Boerne
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Boerne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
