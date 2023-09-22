According to our computer projection model, the Air Force Falcons will take down the San Jose State Spartans when the two teams match up at CEFCU Stadium on Friday, September 22, which kicks off at 10:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Air Force vs. San Jose State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction San Jose State (+6) Over (45.5) Air Force 32, San Jose State 28

Week 4 Predictions

Air Force Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Falcons a 69.2% chance to win.

The Falcons have one win against the spread this year.

Air Force is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

Every Falcons game has hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game and the average total for Air Force games this season are equal at 45.5.

San Jose State Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Spartans have a 35.7% chance to win.

The Spartans are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

San Jose State is a 2-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 6 points or more this season.

Out of theSpartans' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

The average over/under for San Jose State games this season is 14 more points than the point total of 45.5 for this outing.

Falcons vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Air Force 31.3 10.3 40.5 14 -- -- San Jose State 30.3 30.5 38 22.5 22.5 38.5

