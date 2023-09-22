Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will look to get to Cole Ragans when he takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +185 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for the contest.

Astros vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -225 +185 8 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Astros have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have compiled a 58-49 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 54.2% of those games).

Houston has a 14-5 record (winning 73.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Houston has played in 153 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-70-3).

The Astros have a 9-10-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-39 46-29 29-21 53-47 55-48 27-20

