How to Watch the Astros vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
The Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals will play on Friday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Kyle Tucker and MJ Melendez among those expected to step up at the plate.
Astros vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 211 total home runs.
- Houston is sixth in baseball with a .437 slugging percentage.
- The Astros have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.260).
- Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.2 runs per game (789 total).
- The Astros are fourth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.
- The Astros strike out 7.6 times per game to rank third in the majors.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- Houston has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Astros have the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.288).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez (12-10) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 188 2/3 innings pitched, with 183 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty went seven innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Valdez is trying to prolong a fifth-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Valdez will try to continue a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 innings per outing).
- In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Royals
|L 10-8
|Away
|J.P. France
|Cole Ragans
|9/17/2023
|Royals
|W 7-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Jordan Lyles
|9/18/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-7
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|John Means
|9/19/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-5
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Kyle Gibson
|9/20/2023
|Orioles
|W 2-1
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Kyle Bradish
|9/22/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Cole Ragans
|9/23/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Jordan Lyles
|9/24/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Brady Singer
|9/25/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Luis Castillo
|9/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|George Kirby
|9/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Bryce Miller
