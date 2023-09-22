The Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals will play on Friday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Kyle Tucker and MJ Melendez among those expected to step up at the plate.

Astros vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in baseball with 211 total home runs.

Houston is sixth in baseball with a .437 slugging percentage.

The Astros have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.260).

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.2 runs per game (789 total).

The Astros are fourth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.6 times per game to rank third in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.

Houston has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).

The Astros have the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.288).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez (12-10) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 188 2/3 innings pitched, with 183 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty went seven innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Valdez is trying to prolong a fifth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Valdez will try to continue a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 innings per outing).

In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Royals L 10-8 Away J.P. France Cole Ragans 9/17/2023 Royals W 7-1 Away Framber Valdez Jordan Lyles 9/18/2023 Orioles L 8-7 Home Justin Verlander John Means 9/19/2023 Orioles L 9-5 Home Hunter Brown Kyle Gibson 9/20/2023 Orioles W 2-1 Home Cristian Javier Kyle Bradish 9/22/2023 Royals - Home Framber Valdez Cole Ragans 9/23/2023 Royals - Home J.P. France Jordan Lyles 9/24/2023 Royals - Home Hunter Brown Brady Singer 9/25/2023 Mariners - Away Justin Verlander Luis Castillo 9/26/2023 Mariners - Away Cristian Javier George Kirby 9/27/2023 Mariners - Away Framber Valdez Bryce Miller

