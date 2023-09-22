The Kansas City Royals (51-102) aim to continue their three-game winning streak when they take on the Houston Astros (85-68) on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (12-10) to the mound, while Cole Ragans (6-4) will get the nod for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (12-10, 3.20 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (6-4, 3.44 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

Valdez (12-10) will take the mound for the Astros, his 30th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up no earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings against the Kansas City Royals.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with a 3.20 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .226.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 29 chances this season.

Framber Valdez vs. Royals

The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .244 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 21st in the league (.397) and 152 home runs.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Royals in one game, and they have gone 5-for-24 with a double over seven innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans

Ragans makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.44 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 25-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .209 to his opponents.

Ragans is looking to secure his seventh quality start of the season in this game.

Ragans will look to last five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging 3.1 innings per outing.

In 15 of his 27 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Cole Ragans vs. Astros

He will face an Astros squad that is hitting .260 as a unit (fourth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .437 (sixth in the league) with 211 total home runs (seventh in MLB play).

Ragans has a 6.3 ERA and a 1.3 WHIP against the Astros this season in 10 innings pitched, allowing a .268 batting average over two appearances.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.