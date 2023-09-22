Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Collingsworth County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Collingsworth County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Other Games in Texas This Week
Collingsworth County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Wellington High School at Panhandle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Panhandle, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
