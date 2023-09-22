If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Deaf Smith County, Texas this week, we've got the information here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Bexar County
  • Harris County
  • Hays County
  • Dallas County
  • Johnson County
  • Ellis County
  • Randall County
  • Travis County
  • McLennan County
  • Lubbock County

    • Deaf Smith County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Plainview High School at Hereford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Hereford, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.