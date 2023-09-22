Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Hidalgo County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Hidalgo County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Port Isabel High School at Edcouch-Elsa High School