High school football competition in Jackson County, Texas is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Galveston County
  • Travis County
  • Lubbock County
  • Briscoe County
  • Kent County
  • Smith County
  • Denton County
  • Dallas County
  • Collin County
  • McLennan County

    • Jackson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Ganado High School at Shiner High School

    • Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Shiner, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.