Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Kendall County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Kendall County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Boerne High School at Salado High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Salado, TX

Salado, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Paul Catholic School at Geneva School Of Boerne

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Boerne, TX

Boerne, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Boerne-Samuel V Champion High School at Hays High School