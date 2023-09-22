Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners take on Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth-best in MLB play with 215 total home runs.

Texas is third in MLB, slugging .455.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the league (.266).

Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.5 runs per game (841 total runs).

The Rangers rank third in MLB with a .339 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.

Texas' pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.272).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning (10-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 3.84 ERA in 157 2/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.

The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up six hits.

Dunning has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Dunning is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has made eight appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Away Dane Dunning Tanner Bibee 9/17/2023 Guardians L 9-2 Away Cody Bradford Gavin Williams 9/18/2023 Red Sox L 4-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Kutter Crawford 9/19/2023 Red Sox W 6-4 Home Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Houck 9/20/2023 Red Sox W 15-5 Home Jon Gray Brayan Bello 9/22/2023 Mariners - Home Dane Dunning Bryce Miller 9/23/2023 Mariners - Home Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/24/2023 Mariners - Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/25/2023 Angels - Away Nathan Eovaldi Patrick Sandoval 9/26/2023 Angels - Away Jon Gray Reid Detmers 9/27/2023 Angels - Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.