In Williamson County, Texas, there are exciting high school football games on the calendar this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.

Williamson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Georgetown High School at A&M Consolidated

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Dublin High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Florence, TX

Florence, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Leander Glenn High School at Hendrickson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Thrall High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

7:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Thrall, TX

Thrall, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Taylor High School at Jarrell High School