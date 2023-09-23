The Kansas City Royals (52-102) ride a four-game win streak into a home contest versus the Houston Astros (85-69), at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Astros will look to J.P. France (11-5) against the Royals and Jordan Lyles (4-17).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (11-5, 3.84 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (4-17, 6.26 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros will send France (11-5) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed five hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.84 and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .259 in 23 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 13 times in 22 starts this season.

In 22 starts this season, France has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

J.P. France vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 642 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 1256 hits, 22nd in baseball, with 152 home runs (27th in the league).

The Royals have gone 5-for-17 with a double and five RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (4-17) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 30th start of the season. He has a 6.26 ERA in 166 2/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 29 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.26, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.

Lyles has five quality starts this season.

Lyles is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.

In one of his 29 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (6.26), 32nd in WHIP (1.266), and 43rd in K/9 (6.1).

Jordan Lyles vs. Astros

He meets an Astros offense that ranks fifth in the league with 794 total runs scored while batting .259 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .438 slugging percentage (sixth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 213 home runs (seventh in the league).

In six innings over one appearance against the Astros this season, Lyles has a 6 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .261.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.