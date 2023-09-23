In the game between the SE Louisiana Lions and Houston Christian Huskies on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Lions to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Houston Christian vs. SE Louisiana Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction SE Louisiana (-15.1) 71 SE Louisiana 43, Houston Christian 28

Week 4 Southland Predictions

Houston Christian Betting Info (2022)

The Huskies won three games against the spread last year, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

In Huskies games last season, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

SE Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The Lions have won once against the spread this season.

Huskies vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SE Louisiana 17.7 41 -- -- 17.7 41 Houston Christian 31.7 39.3 66 0 14.5 59

