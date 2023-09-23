Kansas vs. BYU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
Big 12 action features the Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) against the BYU Cougars (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Jayhawks are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. BYU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kansas vs. BYU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
Kansas vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|BYU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-9.5)
|55.5
|-350
|+275
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-9.5)
|55.5
|-345
|+270
Kansas vs. BYU Betting Trends
- Kansas has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Jayhawks have not covered the spread when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- BYU has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this year.
Kansas & BYU 2023 Futures Odds
|Kansas
|To Win the Big 12
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
|BYU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|To Win the Big 12
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
