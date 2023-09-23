How to Watch the Prairie View A&M vs. Alcorn State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 23
The Alcorn State Braves (1-2) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jack Spinks Stadium in a battle of SWAC opponents.
Alcorn State ranks 23rd-worst in scoring offense (13.7 points per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 58th with 27 points allowed per contest. Prairie View A&M ranks 45th in total yards per game (381.3), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-worst in the FCS with 484 total yards surrendered per contest.
Read on to find out the details on how to watch this game on Braves All-Access.
Prairie View A&M vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Braves All-Access
- City: Fayette, Mississippi
- Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium
Prairie View A&M vs. Alcorn State Key Statistics
|Prairie View A&M
|Alcorn State
|381.3 (44th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|264 (99th)
|484 (119th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|375 (77th)
|191 (25th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|185.3 (27th)
|190.3 (73rd)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|78.7 (126th)
|0 (1st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|2 (81st)
|1 (32nd)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|1 (32nd)
Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders
- Trazon Connley has thrown for 516 yards on 54.9% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.
- Ahmad Antoine is his team's leading rusher with 43 carries for 221 yards, or 73.7 per game.
- Caleb Johnson has piled up 165 yards (on 32 carries) with one touchdown.
- Brian Jenkins Jr. has racked up 143 receiving yards on eight catches to pace his team so far this season.
- Jahquan Bloomfield has put together a 98-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught four passes on four targets.
- Shemar Savage's five targets have resulted in four receptions for 84 yards.
Alcorn State Stats Leaders
- Aaron Allen has 195 passing yards for Alcorn State, completing 62.2% of his passes this season.
- Jarveon Howard has 208 rushing yards on 46 carries with two touchdowns.
- Tyler Macon has piled up 124 yards on 10 carries, scoring one time.
- Malik Rodgers' team-high 79 yards as a receiver have come on four receptions (out of four targets).
- Tevarrius Adams has caught four passes for 37 yards (12.3 yards per game) this year.
- Monterio Hunt's two grabs have yielded 32 yards.
