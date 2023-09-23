How to Watch the Rangers vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 23
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will meet J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Globe Life Field, at 7:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are sixth in MLB play with 217 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Texas' .456 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.
- The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .266 batting average.
- Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (849 total, 5.5 per game).
- The Rangers' .339 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.274).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers are sending Jordan Montgomery (9-11) out to make his 31st start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-11 with a 3.38 ERA and 155 strikeouts through 175 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the left-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Montgomery is aiming to notch his third straight quality start in this game.
- Montgomery is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has made six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/17/2023
|Guardians
|L 9-2
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Gavin Williams
|9/18/2023
|Red Sox
|L 4-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Kutter Crawford
|9/19/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-4
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Tanner Houck
|9/20/2023
|Red Sox
|W 15-5
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Brayan Bello
|9/22/2023
|Mariners
|W 8-5
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Bryce Miller
|9/23/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Logan Gilbert
|9/24/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryan Woo
|9/25/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/26/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Reid Detmers
|9/27/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Griffin Canning
|9/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Logan Gilbert
