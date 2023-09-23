The Houston Cougars (1-2) visit the Sam Houston Bearkats (0-2) at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Houston owns the 92nd-ranked offense this year (347.7 yards per game), and have been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-worst with 483.7 yards allowed per game. Sam Houston ranks fourth-worst in points per game on offense (1.5), but at least it has been shutting down opposing offenses on defense, ranking seventh-best in points allowed per contest (13.5).

Below in this article, we'll provide all the info you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sam Houston vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Sam Houston vs. Houston Key Statistics

Sam Houston Houston 132.5 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.7 (95th) 257.5 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 483.7 (111th) 37 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.3 (113th) 95.5 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.3 (66th) 3 (108th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (11th)

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has recored 191 passing yards, or 95.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.3% of his passes.

The team's top rusher, Zach Hrbacek, has carried the ball 15 times for 30 yards (15 per game).

John Gentry has run for 25 yards across 10 carries.

Noah Smith has racked up 56 receiving yards on six catches to pace his team so far this season.

Ife Adeyi has six receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 48 yards (24 yards per game) this year.

Malik Phillips' one catch (on two targets) has netted him 20 yards (10 ypg).

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 718 yards (239.3 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 56.8% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 78 rushing yards on 41 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Stacy Sneed has carried the ball 26 times for a team-high 103 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Tony Mathis has carried the ball 16 times for 98 yards (32.7 per game).

Sam Brown's team-leading 343 yards as a receiver have come on 20 catches (out of 26 targets).

Matthew Golden has caught 13 passes for 152 yards (50.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Joseph Manjack IV's 14 grabs are good enough for 152 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Houston or Sam Houston gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.