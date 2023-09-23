SFA vs. Austin Peay Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
In the game between the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and Austin Peay Governors on Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the 'Jacks to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
SFA vs. Austin Peay Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|SFA (-10.5)
|58.5
|SFA 35, Austin Peay 24
SFA Betting Info (2022)
- The 'Jacks compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in 'Jacks games.
Austin Peay Betting Info (2022)
- The Governors went 8-3-0 ATS last year.
- In Governors games last year, combined scoring went over the point total four times.
'Jacks vs. Governors 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|SFA
|36.3
|21.7
|38.0
|10.0
|35.5
|27.5
|Austin Peay
|33.0
|27.3
|63.0
|3.0
|18.0
|39.5
