In the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and SMU Mustangs on Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Horned Frogs to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

SMU vs. TCU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction TCU (-6.5) Under (62.5) TCU 33, SMU 24

SMU Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mustangs have a 32.3% chance to win.

The Mustangs is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

SMU is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

The Mustangs' two games with a set total this season have all gone under the over/under.

SMU games this year have averaged a total of 67.8 points, 5.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

TCU Betting Info (2023)

The Horned Frogs have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Horned Frogs have one win against the spread this year.

TCU has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

One Horned Frogs game (out of two) has gone over the point total this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 62.5 points, 1.5 fewer than the average total in this season's TCU contests.

Mustangs vs. Horned Frogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 39.7 21.3 41.5 25.5 36.0 13.0 SMU 39.3 14.0 53.5 7.0 11.0 28.0

