When the TCU Horned Frogs play the SMU Mustangs at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, our computer model predicts the Horned Frogs will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

TCU vs. SMU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction TCU (-6.5) Under (62.5) TCU 33, SMU 24

TCU Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Horned Frogs' implied win probability is 73.3%.

The Horned Frogs have won once against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, TCU has an ATS record of 1-1.

One of the Horned Frogs' two games this season has gone over the point total.

The average total for TCU games this season has been 64, 1.5 points higher than the total for this game.

SMU Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Mustangs based on the moneyline is 32.3%.

The Mustangs is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

SMU is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or greater this season.

The Mustangs' two games with a set total this year have all gone under the over/under.

The average point total for SMU this year is 5.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Horned Frogs vs. Mustangs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 39.7 21.3 41.5 25.5 36 13 SMU 39.3 14 53.5 7 11 28

