The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) face an FCS opponent, the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Old Dominion has the 81st-ranked scoring offense this season (26.3 points per game), and has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-worst with 31.3 points allowed per game. This season has been tough for Texas A&M-Commerce on both sides of the ball, as it is putting up just 245.5 total yards per game (16th-worst) and allowing 516 total yards per game (fourth-worst).

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics

Texas A&M-Commerce Old Dominion 245.5 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329 (106th) 516 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.7 (97th) 138 (66th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 137.7 (87th) 107.5 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.3 (104th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Peter Parrish has racked up 122 yards (61 yards per game) while completing 47.2% of his passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 48 yards with one touchdown.

Reggie Branch's team-high 100 rushing yards have come on 22 carries. He also leads the team with 43 receiving yards (21.5 per game) on four catches.

Ra'veion Hargrove has piled up 52 yards (on 15 attempts).

Keith Miller III leads his team with 72 receiving yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Micaleous Elder has racked up 33 reciving yards (16.5 ypg) this season.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has thrown for 574 yards (191.3 ypg) to lead Old Dominion, completing 52.9% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 34 rushing yards on 38 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Keshawn Wicks has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 208 yards on the ground.

Devin Roche has carried the ball 13 times for 120 yards (40 per game).

Javon Harvey has hauled in three receptions for 166 yards (55.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Reymello Murphy has hauled in four passes while averaging 37.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Isiah Paige's eight receptions have yielded 90 yards.

