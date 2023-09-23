The Texas State Bobcats (2-1) host the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-3) at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks 19th-worst in the FBS (432.0 yards allowed per game), Texas State has had more success offensively, ranking 36th in the FBS offensively averaging 455.7 yards per game. This season has been difficult for Nevada on both offense and defense, as it is putting up only 296.3 total yards per game (10th-worst) and allowing 524.0 total yards per game (fourth-worst).

Texas State vs. Nevada Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Texas State vs. Nevada Key Statistics

Texas State Nevada 455.7 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.3 (122nd) 432.0 (101st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 524.0 (122nd) 191.0 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.7 (115th) 264.7 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.7 (105th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (60th) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has racked up 760 yards (253.3 ypg) on 55-of-81 passing with six touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Ismail Mahdi has 183 rushing yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, Malik Hornsby has carried the ball 10 times for 133 yards (44.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kole Wilson has hauled in 13 receptions for 184 yards (61.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Drew Donley has grabbed nine passes while averaging 53.7 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Joey Hobert has a total of 154 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 11 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has 399 passing yards, or 133.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60% of his passes. He's also chipped in on the ground with 27.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Sean Dollars has carried the ball 32 times for 119 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on nine catches for 53 yards.

Ashton Hayes has taken 25 carries and totaled 83 yards.

Jamaal Bell paces his team with 209 receiving yards on 21 receptions with one touchdown.

Spencer Curtis has six receptions (on 10 targets) for a total of 100 yards (33.3 yards per game) this year.

John Jackson III's six targets have resulted in six catches for 79 yards.

