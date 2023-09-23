The Nevada Wolf Pack (0-3) are overwhelming 17.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Texas State Bobcats (2-1). The game's over/under is 60.5.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 21st-worst in the FBS (432 yards allowed per game), Texas State has played better on offense, ranking 37th in the FBS offensively totaling 455.7 yards per game. Nevada has plenty of room to get better, as it ranks 10th-worst in total yards per game (296.3) and fourth-worst in total yards allowed per game (524).

Texas State vs. Nevada Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Texas State vs Nevada Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas State -17.5 -105 -115 60.5 -110 -110 -900 +575

Week 4 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Texas State Betting Records & Stats

Texas State is 2-0-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Texas State's two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

Texas State is the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.

Texas State has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -900 or shorter.

The Bobcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.0% in this contest.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has thrown for 760 yards (253.3 ypg) to lead Texas State, completing 67.9% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes this season.

Ismail Mahdi has racked up 183 yards on 15 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

Malik Hornsby has carried the ball 10 times for 133 yards (44.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kole Wilson has hauled in 13 catches for 184 yards (61.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Drew Donley has put together a 161-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in nine passes on 15 targets.

Joey Hobert's 11 catches are good enough for 154 yards and one touchdown.

Deven Wright has two sacks to pace the team, and also has two TFL and three tackles.

Brian Holloway, Texas State's top tackler, has 25 tackles, two TFL, and 0.5 sacks this year.

Tory Spears leads the team with one interception, while also recording 19 tackles and one pass defended.

