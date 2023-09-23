The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-2) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The spread predicts an evenly-matched game, with the Red Raiders favored to win by 6 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas Tech vs. West Virginia matchup.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-6) 55.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-6.5) 54.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

Texas Tech is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).

The Red Raiders have not covered the spread when favored by 6 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

West Virginia has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

