The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-2) are favored by 6 points when they visit the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) in Big 12 action on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. The over/under is set at 55.5.

Texas Tech ranks 45th in scoring offense (34.7 points per game) and 81st in scoring defense (25.3 points allowed per game) this season. With 379.3 total yards per game on offense, West Virginia ranks 77th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 45th, surrendering 307.7 total yards per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas Tech -6 -115 -105 55.5 -105 -115 -250 +190

Looking to place a bet on Texas Tech vs. West Virginia? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats

Texas Tech is winless against the spread so far this season (0-2-0).

The Red Raiders have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

Texas Tech has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Texas Tech has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Texas Tech has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Red Raiders' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Bet on Texas Tech to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has been a dual threat for Texas Tech so far this season. He has 743 passing yards, completing 60.7% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 137 yards (45.7 ypg) on 44 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tahj Brooks has carried the ball 36 times for a team-high 263 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Jerand Bradley's leads his squad with 211 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 catches (out of 30 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Jordan Brown has hauled in eight receptions totaling 124 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Myles Price has racked up 12 catches for 118 yards, an average of 39.3 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Myles Cole has two sacks to lead the team, and also has two TFL and five tackles.

Jesiah Pierre is the team's top-tackler this year. He's picked up 23 tackles.

Malik Dunlap leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording five tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.