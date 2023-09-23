The UNLV Rebels (2-1) face the UTEP Miners (1-3) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The line foretells a close game, with the Rebels favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 49.5 in the contest.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UNLV vs. UTEP matchup in this article.

UTEP vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTEP vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

UTEP vs. UNLV Betting Trends

UTEP has won one game against the spread this year.

The Miners have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

UNLV has put together a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.

UTEP 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win CUSA +900 Bet $100 to win $900

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.