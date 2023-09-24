Sunday's game features the Houston Astros (85-70) and the Kansas City Royals (53-102) facing off at Minute Maid Park (on September 24) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Astros.

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (11-12, 4.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Steven Cruz.

Astros vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-7.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have one win against the spread in their last three chances.

This season, the Astros have won 58 out of the 109 games, or 53.2%, in which they've been favored.

Houston has a record of 13-5, a 72.2% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 796.

The Astros have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).

