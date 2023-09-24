Sunday's game features the Houston Astros (85-70) and the Kansas City Royals (53-102) facing off at Minute Maid Park (on September 24) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Astros.

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (11-12, 4.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Steven Cruz.

Astros vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
  • Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Astros vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Royals

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-7.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Astros have one win against the spread in their last three chances.
  • This season, the Astros have won 58 out of the 109 games, or 53.2%, in which they've been favored.
  • Houston has a record of 13-5, a 72.2% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Astros.
  • Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 796.
  • The Astros have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 18 Orioles L 8-7 Justin Verlander vs John Means
September 19 Orioles L 9-5 Hunter Brown vs Kyle Gibson
September 20 Orioles W 2-1 Cristian Javier vs Kyle Bradish
September 22 Royals L 7-5 Framber Valdez vs Cole Ragans
September 23 Royals L 3-2 J.P. France vs Jordan Lyles
September 24 Royals - Hunter Brown vs Steven Cruz
September 25 @ Mariners - Justin Verlander vs Luis Castillo
September 26 @ Mariners - Cristian Javier vs George Kirby
September 27 @ Mariners - Framber Valdez vs Bryce Miller
September 29 @ Diamondbacks - J.P. France vs Zach Davies
September 30 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

