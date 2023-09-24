How to Watch the Astros vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 24
The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman will take on Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank seventh in MLB action with 214 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Houston ranks sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage.
- The Astros have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.259).
- Houston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (796 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Astros' .332 on-base percentage is fourth-best in MLB.
- The Astros strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-fewest mark in the majors.
- Houston's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston has a 4.00 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.283).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Brown (11-12 with a 4.93 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 151 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 29th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Brown enters the outing with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Brown will try to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per outing).
- He has had six appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/18/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-7
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|John Means
|9/19/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-5
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Kyle Gibson
|9/20/2023
|Orioles
|W 2-1
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Kyle Bradish
|9/22/2023
|Royals
|L 7-5
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Cole Ragans
|9/23/2023
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Home
|J.P. France
|Jordan Lyles
|9/24/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Steven Cruz
|9/25/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Luis Castillo
|9/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|George Kirby
|9/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Bryce Miller
|9/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Zach Davies
|9/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|-
|-
