When the Houston Astros (85-70) go head to head against the Kansas City Royals (53-102) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, September 24 at 2:10 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be seeking his 30th steal of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +200 moneyline odds. The contest's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Astros vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (11-12, 4.93 ERA) vs Steven Cruz - KC (0-0, 4.15 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

If you're looking to bet on the Astros and Royals game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (-250) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $14.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Kyle Tucker get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 109 games this season and won 58 (53.2%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Astros have a 13-5 record (winning 72.2% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 2-7 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 45, or 33.8%, of the 133 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have been victorious three times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 8-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.