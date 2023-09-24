At the moment the Dallas Cowboys have the fourth-best odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl, listed at +800.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +105

+105 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Cowboys games.

Dallas totaled 354.9 yards per game on offense last season (11th in NFL), and it ranked 12th on defense with 330.2 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Cowboys were 8-1. Away, they were 4-4.

Dallas collected eight wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (five games).

The Cowboys were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC East.

Cowboys Impact Players

On the ground, Tony Pollard had nine touchdowns and 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) last year.

Also, Pollard had 39 catches for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), completing 66.2% of his passes, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games.

In addition, Prescott ran for 182 yards and one TD.

In 17 games a season ago, CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In 13 games played for the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 catches for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

As a key defensive contributor, Micah Parsons recorded 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, and 13.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Cowboys Player Futures

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +10000 2 September 17 Jets W 30-10 +6600 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +100000 4 October 1 Patriots - +10000 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +600 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +3000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +8000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +750 10 November 12 Giants - +10000 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +25000 12 November 23 Commanders - +8000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +4000 14 December 10 Eagles - +750 15 December 17 @ Bills - +1000 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +1300 17 December 30 Lions - +2800 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +8000

