Entering this week's action, the Dallas Cowboys (2-0) have nine players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Arizona Cardinals (0-2) on Sunday, September 24 at State Farm Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:25 PM .

The Cowboys beat the New York Jets 30-10 in their last game.

The Cardinals are coming off of a loss to the New York Giants by the score of 31-28.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brandin Cooks WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tyler Biadasz C Hamstring Questionable Tyler Smith OL Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Chuma Edoga OG Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Zack Martin OG Ankle Questionable Tyron Smith OT Knee Questionable Trevon Diggs CB Knee Out Donovan Wilson S Calf Full Participation In Practice Jayron Kearse S Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Josh Woods LB Ankle Out Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full Participation In Practice Leki Fotu DT Shoulder Questionable Carlos Watkins DT Biceps Out

Cowboys vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cowboys Season Insights (2022)

The Cowboys put up 354.9 yards per game on offense last year (11th in NFL), and they surrendered 330.2 yards per game (12th) on defense.

Dallas was a tough opponent for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-five in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 27.5 points per game) and scoring defense (fifth-best with 20.1 points allowed per game).

The Cowboys put up 219.8 passing yards per game on offense last season (14th in the NFL), and they ranked eighth defensively with 200.9 passing yards allowed per game.

Dallas compiled 135.2 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it ninth in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 22nd, giving up 129.3 rushing yards per game.

With 33 forced turnovers (first in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (17th in NFL), the Cowboys' +10 turnover margin was the second-best in the league last season.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-12.5)

Cowboys (-12.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-750), Cardinals (+525)

Cowboys (-750), Cardinals (+525) Total: 43 points

