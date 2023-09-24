Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take on Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 217 total home runs.

Texas is third in MLB with a .455 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .266 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (851 total, 5.5 per game).

The Rangers' .339 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Texas has a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.273).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.05 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

Eovaldi is trying to record his 12th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Eovaldi has put up 20 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

In eight of his 23 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Red Sox L 4-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Kutter Crawford 9/19/2023 Red Sox W 6-4 Home Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Houck 9/20/2023 Red Sox W 15-5 Home Jon Gray Brayan Bello 9/22/2023 Mariners W 8-5 Home Dane Dunning Bryce Miller 9/23/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/24/2023 Mariners - Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/25/2023 Angels - Away Nathan Eovaldi Patrick Sandoval 9/26/2023 Angels - Away Jon Gray Reid Detmers 9/27/2023 Angels - Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning 9/28/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners - Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo

