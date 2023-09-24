Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (86-68) will host Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (84-70) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, September 24, with a start time of 2:35 PM ET.

The Mariners are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Rangers (-125). The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Rangers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (11-4, 3.05 ERA) vs Bryan Woo - SEA (4-4, 3.90 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Mariners Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the desire to wager on the Rangers' matchup against the Mariners but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rangers (-125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to beat the Mariners with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.00.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Corey Seager hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 61, or 59.2%, of the 103 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have a 53-35 record (winning 60.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Rangers have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mariners have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (45.5%) in those contests.

This year, the Mariners have won 12 of 25 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 7th 2nd Win AL West +350 - 3rd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.