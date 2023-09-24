The Texas Rangers (86-68) will try to keep a four-game win streak going when they host the Seattle Mariners (84-70) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) for the Rangers and Bryan Woo (4-4) for the Mariners.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (11-4, 3.05 ERA) vs Woo - SEA (4-4, 3.90 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

Eovaldi (11-4) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.05 ERA this season with 8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 23 games.

He has 11 quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Eovaldi has started 23 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 20 times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Mariners

The Mariners have scored 727 runs this season, which ranks 12th in MLB. They have 1275 hits, 19th in baseball, with 201 home runs (12th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Mariners one time this season, allowing them to go 1-for-19 with a triple in six innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

Woo (4-4 with a 3.90 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

The 23-year-old has put together a 3.90 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to opposing batters.

Woo has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Woo is trying for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per start.

He is trying to have his third straight appearance with no earned runs surrendered.

Bryan Woo vs. Rangers

He will face a Rangers offense that ranks third in the league with 851 total runs scored while batting .266 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .455 slugging percentage (third in MLB action) and has hit a total of 217 home runs (sixth in the league).

Woo has thrown two innings, giving up six earned runs on seven hits while striking out four against the Rangers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.