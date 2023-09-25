Astros vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 25
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Monday's game features the Seattle Mariners (84-71) and the Houston Astros (85-71) squaring off at T-Mobile Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on September 25.
The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (14-7) for the Mariners and Justin Verlander (11-8) for the Astros.
Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Read More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Astros' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in two of those contests).
- The Astros have won in 22, or 62.9%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Houston has come away with a win 13 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.1 runs per game (801 total).
- The Astros have pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|Orioles
|L 9-5
|Hunter Brown vs Kyle Gibson
|September 20
|Orioles
|W 2-1
|Cristian Javier vs Kyle Bradish
|September 22
|Royals
|L 7-5
|Framber Valdez vs Cole Ragans
|September 23
|Royals
|L 3-2
|J.P. France vs Jordan Lyles
|September 24
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Hunter Brown vs Steven Cruz
|September 25
|@ Mariners
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Luis Castillo
|September 26
|@ Mariners
|-
|Cristian Javier vs George Kirby
|September 27
|@ Mariners
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Bryce Miller
|September 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|J.P. France vs Zac Gallen
|September 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Merrill Kelly
|October 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Zach Davies
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.