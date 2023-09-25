Monday's game features the Seattle Mariners (84-71) and the Houston Astros (85-71) squaring off at T-Mobile Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on September 25.

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (14-7) for the Mariners and Justin Verlander (11-8) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

The Astros have won in 22, or 62.9%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Houston has come away with a win 13 times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.1 runs per game (801 total).

The Astros have pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Astros Schedule