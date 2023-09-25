How to Watch the Astros vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 25
Justin Verlander will take the mound for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 25, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs Astros Prediction
|Mariners vs Astros Odds
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros' 215 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.
- Houston ranks sixth in the majors with a .437 team slugging percentage.
- The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 801.
- The Astros have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.6 strikeouts per game.
- Houston averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.
- Houston has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.
- The Astros rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.283 WHIP this season.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Verlander (11-8) will take the mound for the Astros, his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 25 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.
- Verlander will look to pitch five or more innings for the 19th start in a row.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/19/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-5
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Kyle Gibson
|9/20/2023
|Orioles
|W 2-1
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Kyle Bradish
|9/22/2023
|Royals
|L 7-5
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Cole Ragans
|9/23/2023
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Home
|J.P. France
|Jordan Lyles
|9/24/2023
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Steven Cruz
|9/25/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Luis Castillo
|9/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|George Kirby
|9/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Bryce Miller
|9/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Zac Gallen
|9/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Merrill Kelly
|10/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Zach Davies
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.