When the Houston Astros (85-71) square off against the Seattle Mariners (84-71) at T-Mobile Park on Monday, September 25 at 9:40 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

The Mariners have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Astros (+105). The total is 7.5 runs for this contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (14-7, 3.11 ERA) vs Justin Verlander - HOU (11-8, 3.44 ERA)

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 60, or 58.3%, of the 103 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Mariners have gone 52-34 (60.5%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 4-1 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 35 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (62.9%) in those games.

The Astros have a mark of 13-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

