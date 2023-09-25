Padres vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 25
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The San Diego Padres (77-79) visit the San Francisco Giants (77-79) in NL West action, at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.
The Padres will give the nod to Blake Snell (14-9) versus the Giants and Logan Webb (10-13).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Padres vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, September 25, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (14-9, 2.38 ERA) vs Webb - SF (10-13, 3.48 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell
- The Padres will send Snell (14-9) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.
- The left-hander did not allow a run or hit in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.38 and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .181 in 31 games this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his ninth consecutive quality start.
- Snell has 22 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.
Blake Snell vs. Giants
- The Giants rank 26th in MLB with a .238 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 25th in the league (.388) and 169 home runs.
- The left-hander has faced the Giants two times this season, allowing them to go 6-for-42 in 12 innings.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 33rd of the season. He is 10-13 with a 3.48 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 207 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.48, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 32 games this season. Opposing batters have a .248 batting average against him.
- Webb is trying to extend a fifth-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Webb will try to prolong a 12-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 innings per appearance).
- In three of his 32 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
- The 26-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 13th, 1.082 WHIP ranks ninth, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.